Society

Dallas teen joins nearly 800 other girls in becoming first female Eagle Scouts

DALLAS, Texas -- A teenager in Dallas broke through barriers and became one of the first female Eagle Scouts.

Cami Timmons, 16, joined the Scouts last year, just after they announced that girls could join.

Timmons collected enough badges since then, has done a sufficient amount of volunteer work and shown the leadership needed to join the nearly 800 other girls around the country to be awarded Eagle Scout.

An Eagle court of honor ceremony is set for the end of October.

