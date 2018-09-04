NORTH BAY FIRES

First home completed in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove after wildfire destroyed community

Tom Francois stands in front of his newly rebuilt home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The first rebuilt home has been completed in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove community after the North Bay wildfires destroyed the area.

If there were a race to rebuild homes in Fountaingrove, Tom Francois would be your winner. "I don't care who moves in first," he said.

RELATED: First home rebuilt in Santa Rosa's Coffey Park after North Bay fires

It's a small miracle in the Miramonte section, where 10 homes are almost complete.

The secret is that homeowners went to the original builders and stuck close to those plans.

Sonoma County Builders negotiated early for materials and manpower. Since the fires, the square-foot cost has increased by 10 percent.

RELATED: California bill passes PG&E fire liability on to customers

Francois is 77 years old and still coaches baseball at Santa Rosa Jr. College. He's infectiously optimistic, despite losing his wife to cancer, a leg to blood clots and his home to the fire.

"Life happens," he said. The man has never stopped living. He'll be moving into his home on September 15.

"My daughter will do the decorating," he said. "I'm a guy. No good at that stuff."

He says a big family and faith got him through. "I have no reason to feel sorry for myself. Am blessed."

For more stories related to the North Bay Fires, visit this page.
