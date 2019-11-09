First lawsuit filed in Orinda shooting

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- On Friday, a wrongful death lawsuit was expected to be filed by Raymon Hill Senior and Cyntha Taylor in Contra Costa County Superior Court against Airbnb, the City of Orinda, the homeowners, and party organizers connected to the Halloween night mass shooting at an Orinda home.They are claiming Airbnb did not screen the people who rented out the Orinda house properly and allowed drugs and alcohol.The suit claims the rental company and the owners of the Orinda home, were negligent in the wrongful death of their son Raymon Hill Junior.A constant parade of residents stop by a fountain on the corner of Camino Pablo and Brookwood Road to reflect on five young lives lost at a house party just blocks away. It was billed on social media as a "mansion party" that went totally awry when gunshots were fired on Halloween night into the crowd of 100 in the Airbnb rental property.On Thursday, Airbnb offer to pay for the funerals and for counseling cost for victims family members. But that was not enough for 23-year-old Raymon Hill Jr.'s grieving mother and father. Their attorney prepared a lawsuit that alleged "a large Halloween night party fueled by alcohol and drugs without adequate supervision and/or any security measures taken that altogether serve to create /promote an air of lawlessness and violence leading to the presence of the mass shooter or shooters on the property."Police are investigating and they are following-up on hundreds of leads and interviewing hundreds of potential witnesses. Orinda city manager Steve Solomon said "while it's frustrating, you'd like to have answers to a lot of things, you know they're trying to do it right."Orinda is drafting an ordinance to ban short term non-hosted rentals that will come up for a vote on November 19.