First responders rescue young deer from massive Carr Fire zone

Carr Fire: California Highway Patrol helps rescue fawn from fire zone

The California Highway Patrol in Yreka said on Facebook that it was able to help rescue a baby deer found wandering alone within the Carr Fire zone in Northern California. (California Highway Patrol Yreka/Facebook)

YREKA, Calif. --
As the devastating Carr Fire wreaks havoc on Northern California, first responders are working around the clock to protect people, property and animals.

The California Highway Patrol said on Facebook that it was able to help rescue a fawn found wandering alone within the fire zone. The agency said the young animal was "way too close to the fire to allow him to stay until his mom returned," so fire officials evacuated the fawn.

San Francisco-area CHP officers who had been deployed to the area to assist with rescue efforts then contacted a local deer rescue organization to take custody of the fawn.


The agency shared a photo of a smiling officer holding the rescued animal in his arms in a patrol vehicle.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire has spread to more than 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of structures. At least five deaths have been reported and nearly 40,000 people have been displaced as the massive blaze burns.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.

