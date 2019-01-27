U.S. & WORLD

Florida Taco Bell evacuated after fisherman finds grenade, drives to restaurant before calling 911: Police

A Taco Bell in Ocala, Florida, was temporarily evacuated Saturday after a magnet fisher found a grenade and drove to the restaurant before calling 911, according to local authorities. (Ocala Police Department)

A Florida Taco Bell was temporarily evacuated after a man found a grenade and drove to the restaurant before alerting police.

The evacuation unfolded Saturday afternoon at the Taco Bell on E. Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, Florida, according to local authorities, who said the man found the grenade while magnet fishing in Ocklawaha. He then placed it into his trunk and made the trip northwest to Taco Bell before calling 911, police said.


The Marion County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to the scene and "removed the grenade without incident," Ocala police said. The bomb squad will dispose of the grenade, which was identified as an authentic World War II hand grenade.

The Taco Bell reopened shortly thereafter. No injuries were reported.

Authorities did not identify the fisher who found the grenade.
