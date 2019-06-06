cocaine

Fisherman reels in more than fish, nearly 50 kilos of cocaine

CHARLESTON, South Carolina -- A South Carolina fisherman brought in quite the haul, but it wasn't a bounty full of fish.

The fisherman hooked a bag off the coast and when he pulled it aboard, he discovered 30 to 50 kilos of cocaine worth nearly $1 million.

It was found about 70 miles southeast of Charleston.

When the fisherman realized what was in the bag, he immediately notified the Coast Guard.

Police, working with federal authorities, say they now know the source of the drugs.

The fisherman was praised by authorities for doing the right thing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinacocaineboatingoceansu.s. & worldfishingdrugs
COCAINE
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Cargo ship involved in $1.3B cocaine bust owned by JPMorgan Chase
Authorities unveil stacks of seized cocaine after Philadelphia port bust
Over 17 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News