Coast Guard recovers 3 'unresponsive people' during search

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that it has recovered three "unresponsive people" after searching for four missing fishermen in the waters off of Cape Ann in Massachusetts.

The search is ongoing for an additional missing person.

Coast Guard aircraft found an overturned vessel about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Cape Ann earlier Thursday, officials said. The Coast Guard did not see anyone in the water at the time.

Michael Sai, and three others, left Hampton Harbor in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning in a 17-foot (5-meter) boat headed for fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) offshore, the Coast Guard said.

Cape Ann is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Boston.