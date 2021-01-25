Multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle in Portland, Oregon, authorities say

PORTLAND, Oregon -- A vehicle struck at least five people in Portland, Oregon, on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The city's Fire and Rescue Department said one person was critically injured, while there are four to five non-critical injuries. Vehicles were also struck, according to a news release from the police bureau.



"Portland Police began receiving calls about a vehicle that struck pedestrians and vehicles along several blocks west from Southeast 33rd Avenue and Stark Street down to Southeast 13th Avenue," officials from the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.



Calls to 911 began shortly after 1 p.m, police said. This incident is under investigation.

Authorities said they will release more details later in the evening.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredinvestigationpedestrians
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
Here's what's reopening in every Bay Area county this week
CA lifts stay at home order, will announce change in vaccine eligibility stages soon
All CA counties exit stay-at-home order
Outdoor dining, salons among businesses to resume in SF
Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz Co. over mudslide fears
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Show More
CA proposal would extend eviction rule through June
COVID-19 live updates: CA stay-at-home order lifted
Signing 'Buy American' order, Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief
Bay Area residents prepare for strong mid-week storm
Senate confirms Janet Yellen as 1st woman to be treasury secretary
More TOP STORIES News