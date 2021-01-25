Multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle in Portland, Oregon, authorities say

The city's Fire and Rescue Department said one person was critically injured, while there are four to five non-critical injuries. Vehicles were also struck, according to a news release from the police bureau.
SE 19th & Stark: Major traffic incident, pedestrian hit by a car. One pedestrian seriously injured. Possibly more injuries. No word on hospital transports. PLEASE AVOID AREA #alert @PBOTinfo— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) January 25, 2021
"Portland Police began receiving calls about a vehicle that struck pedestrians and vehicles along several blocks west from Southeast 33rd Avenue and Stark Street down to Southeast 13th Avenue," officials from the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.
SE portland between 19th and 33rd Ave near Stark: multiple pedestrians struck by a car. 1 critical injury. 4-5 non critical injuries. PF&R and @PortlandPolice will have a media staging area at SE 18th & Stark. #alert @PBOTinfo— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) January 25, 2021
Calls to 911 began shortly after 1 p.m, police said. This incident is under investigation.
Authorities said they will release more details later in the evening.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.