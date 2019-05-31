Fla. swim instructor charged after boy nearly drowns

A Florida swim instructor has been charged with neglect after a 3-year-old boy nearly drowned during a swimming lesson.

Video shows the moment the boy goes under water at Park Maitland School.

Police say he was under water for more than two minutes before the instructor, 34-year-old Jessica Kretz, pulled him from the water.

There were four instructors in the pool at the time.

So far only Kretz has been arrested and charged.

Police say Kretz knew the boy could not swim and was responsible for him at the time of the accident.

The school released a statement saying, in part, that the instructors are no longer employed at the school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridadrowningswimmingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News