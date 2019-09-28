Flight from JFK makes emergency landing due to unruly passenger

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to land at Kansas City International Airport after an unruly passenger threatened the safety of the aircraft.

KSHB-TV reports a statement from Alaska Airlines said flight 411 landed safely in Kansas City Thursday afternoon and the passenger was taken into custody.

The flight was bound from New York to Los Angeles with 177 passengers and six crew members aboard.

The airline said the passenger threatened crew members and the aircraft's safety.

Federal officials interviewed crew members and continue to investigate the incident. No further details were immediately available.

