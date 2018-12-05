Flight from Oakland to Paris diverted due to disorderly passenger

A flight from Oakland to Paris had to be diverted. Officials say a disorderly, intoxicated passenger forced the plane to stop. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A flight from Oakland to Paris had to be diverted. Officials say a disorderly, intoxicated passenger forced the plane to stop.

The Norwegian Air Shuttle flight took off from Oakland Tuesday just after 8 p.m., but then the plane had to be diverted to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minnesota.

Airport officials say police took the person off and brought them to the hospital for "special care."

The plane took off without issue to continue the flight to Paris.
