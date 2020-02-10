Arts & Entertainment

Florence Pugh, star of 'Little Women', charms Oscars red carpet as 1st-time nominee

LOS ANGELES -- First-time Oscar nominee Florence Pugh continues to dazzle fans, and this time she's graced the red carpet in a satin teal gown.

Pugh has charmed many as she takes on the 92nd annual Academy Awards, including when she posted the raw moment she learned of her best actress in a supporting role nomination for Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" on Instagram.

Pugh played Amy March, sister of protagonist Jo March, in the film adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel.

Pugh stars in Gerwig's interpretation of what it means for four young sisters to grow up on their own terms alongside actresses Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Eliza Scanlen.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Pugh is facing off against Laura Dern, who also stars in "Little Women," but is nominated in the category for her role in "Marriage Story," a film written and directed by Gerwig's husband Noah Baumbach.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsred carpet fashionmoviesaward showshollywood
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News