Mom speaks out after Florida school asks police to escort 6-year-old to mental health facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 6-year-old's mom is speaking out after her daughter was escorted out of her Florida school, into a police car and committed to a mental health facility, where she stayed for two days.

Martina Falk said she felt angry and disappointed.

"But I think the biggest emotion I felt was helpless," she said.

She said school staff called Tuesday and said her daughter Nadia, who has special needs, was throwing chairs and having a tantrum.

Then, the school reportedly called a licensed medical health counselor who invoked the Baker Act, a Florida law that allows for the involuntary detention of someone deemed a threat to themselves and others.

Yet body cam video shows officers questioning the school's decision.

"I think they're pushing her buttons because when I got there, she's been so cooperative with me, talking and sat down ... She's perfect cause she is fine. There is nothing wrong with her," the officer is heard saying.

Now, Nadia's mom is demanding answers.

"There are so many parents who feel helpless, who feel the same way that I feel ... and I'm not going to give up until I get justice," Falk said.

Her attorney also said they are considering legal action, saying the school violated Nadia's civil rights.

In a statement, Duval County Public Schools told ABC News its staff followed procedure and acted lawfully, adding that "the police officers were not present during the events which motivated the school to call child guidance."
