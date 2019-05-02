Florida House passes bill arming teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Teachers in Florida may soon be able to carry guns in their classrooms.

Wednesday, a controversial school safety bill passed in the Florida House that would allow teachers to arm themselves.

The bill comes after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting last year that left 17 students dead.

It emphasizes that teachers and school districts can opt-out the program. However, if a teacher does agree to join, they must undergo police-style training, a psychiatric evaluation and drug tests.

Critics say arming teachers is not the best way to keep schools safe.

It now heads to desk of Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.

CNN contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridagun safetygun controlgun violenceschoolschool safetygun lawsteachersguns
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News