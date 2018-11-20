SEX CRIME

Man admitted to sex at least 4 times with mini horse named Jackie G., sheriff's office says

Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times

Warning: Graphic content within
MARION COUNTY, Florida --
A 21-year-old man from central Florida admitted to having sex with a relative's miniature horse when he was seen engaged in the act in a pasture, authorities say.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office took 21-year-old Nicholas Anthony Sardo into custody on Monday in connection with the acts that allegedly took place in October.

According to the sheriff's office, a witness came forward and reported seeing Sardo engaged in the sexual act in a pasture with a male miniature horse named Jackie G., who belongs to one of the suspect's relatives.

The witness confronted Sardo about what happened and he admitted to the act, the sheriff's office said. Sardo also allegedly admitted to a detective about what happened, adding that he had sex with Jackie G. at least four times in a week.

The sheriff's office stated Sardo insisted that he wore a condom each time because "he didn't want to get a disease." He also allegedly told a detective "he knew he was wrong for what he did" and that "he was a sick man."

Sardo was charged with four counts of bestiality/sexual contact with an animal.

The sheriff's office did not specify whether the miniature horse sustained any injuries.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
