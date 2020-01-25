Society

Florida man's $500K home turned into multicolored mess

NAPLES, Fla. -- Talk about extreme makeover, home edition!

Someone turned a $500,000 home in Florida into a multicolored mess, and now the community is taking legal action.

With paint splattered and sprayed in multiple bright colors all over the house, trees, lawn and mailbox, the home in the small community of Il Regalo Circle in Naples looks like something out of a cartoon.

The man who owns the house is 40-year-old Jeffrey Leibman, according to the Collier County Property Appraiser.

Neighbor Alan Klawans told WBBH-TV this unique paint job happened over the course of a week.

"I can't tell you," he said. "Obviously has a drug issue or something going on because I have just never seen anything like this in my life."

The "artist" even spray-painted "Who is Omar?" on the side of a van parked out front.

"I'm actually looking at the car, the van. I don't know what that means. But the guy wanted to take something out on the house instead of getting help," Klawans said.

A Naples homeowners association said it's actually suing the man they believe trashed this house.

Right now, management said Leibman is no longer living in the home, and court records show he's due in court this weekend for drug charges.

The Collier County Code Enforcement Division is investigating and said violations exist on the house, but it won't be taking action at this time.

In the meantime, the technicolor house remains an eyesore among its yellow and beige peers.
