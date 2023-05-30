9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida; 1 person detained, another still sought

HOLLYWOOD, Florida -- Nine people were injured in a shooting near a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, according to police.

According to authorities, one person has been detained by police and another remains on the run.

Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. Information on the extent of their injuries were not immediately released by authorities.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.