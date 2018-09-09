Fly Away to the 2018 American Music Awards

Experience the Excitement of the American Music Awards, LIVE!
Enter now through 9/19/18.
Here's your chance to win a trip for two to the "2018 American Music Awards" including two nights' hotel, air transportation provided by American Airlines and access to the red carpet fan pit! Winner and guest must be able to travel October 8, 2018 - October 10, 2018. The "2018 American Music Awards," the world's largest fan-voted award show, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9TH AT 8pm on ABC7.
>> ENTER HERE!
For the latest "American Music Awards" news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.
Facebook: Facebook.com/AMAs
Twitter: @AMAs
Instagram: @AMAs
Snapchat: TheAMAs
YouTube: YouTube.com/TheAMAs
