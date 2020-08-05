Vandals damage gas tanks of 5 delivery trucks belonging to North Bay food bank

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6180306" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An East Bay soccer coach is running up and down Mount Diablo for 30 days in an effort to raise money through a GoFundMe for Contra Costa County and Solano County food banks.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- During the coronavirus pandemic, food banks have enough to deal with just trying to meet the needs of families. Now this.The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank says someone vandalized five of its delivery trucks in San Rafael.ABC7 News was told someone poured a liquid similar to laundry detergent into the gas tanks.They had to rent trucks to make their deliveries on Monday.The food bank is meeting with the police department about the incident on Wednesday.