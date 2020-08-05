Vandals damage gas tanks of 5 delivery trucks belonging to North Bay food bank

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank says someone vandalized five of its delivery trucks in San Rafael.
ABC7 News was told someone poured a liquid similar to laundry detergent into the gas tanks.
They had to rent trucks to make their deliveries on Monday.
The food bank is meeting with the police department about the incident on Wednesday.
