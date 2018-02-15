‘Native Twins Coffee’ Opening Saturday On Divisadero

Native Twins Coffee opens its doors on Saturday in the former Repose Coffee spot at 262 Divisadero St. (and Haight), Hoodline has learned.
As we reported last December, the new cafe is owned by identical twins Jen and Ashley Rubin, who also run Native Twins, a Mill Valley-based gluten-free and handmade granola business.
Because the sisters "want to bring who we are to the shop," said Jen, they plan on playing music from their childhood inside the cafe. The walls are adorned with albums by some of their favorite artists.
"People in the neighborhood have already been pretty curious," she said. The coffee shop has stools for 11 customers inside, along with a parklet out front for al fresco dining.
Temple Coffee drinks start at $3 for an espresso, with cappuccinos priced at $4 and mochas at $4.75. Native Twins granola is available with milk or yogurt in flavors like vanilla with almond, strawberry with maple, and apple with cinnamon.
Ashley said they're sourcing tea from Silk Road Teas and matcha from The Sante Company. Additionally, the sisters serve toasts in savory and sweet styles--avocado, olive oil and lemon is available at $5, and peanut butter and honey is $4.
An assortment of pastries by Cibo Sausalito, where Jen previously worked a barista, will be served all day.
San Francisco based artist Ashley Fundora designed and hand-painted the store's signs including the logo, while illustrator Maggie Tom is responsible for the menu. Sonoma County-based contractor Joseph Vatekov added some new details, including wood accents, to spruce up the space.
In the future, Native Twins will hire baristas, but for now, the sisters said they plan to serve patrons themselves.
Native Twins Coffee will be open from 8am to 2pm for the first couple of days. After that, the cafe will be open Monday to Friday from 7am to 4pm and on weekends from 8am to 5pm.
