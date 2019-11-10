Food & Drink

Thanksgiving 2019: Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals

A new survey reveals the least popular items on the Thanksgiving dinner table and the winner is: cranberry sauce.

Instacart conducted an online survey with The Harris Poll, asking more than 2,000 Americans how they feel about Thanksgiving.

Twenty-nine percent of people say they don't like cranberry sauce but eat it anyway.

Green bean casserole comes in second.

Twenty-two percent of those asked eat sweet potatoes even though they don't like it and 21% of folks don't even like pumpkin pie.

The biggest dislike was definitely cranberry sauce, nearly half of those surveyed said it was "disgusting."

The top offenders are:
  • Canned cranberry sauce (29%)

  • Green bean casserole (24%)

  • Sweet potatoes / sweet potato casserole (22%)

  • Pumpkin pie (21%)

  • Turkey (19%)


And when the big meal is all said and done... leftovers are the go-to right? Not so fast.

According to the study, 23% of Americans are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers. Millennials are anti-leftovers! 32% of Millennials say they are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidayfoodthanksgiving
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters hold luncheon inside BART after man detained for eating on platform
Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson dies at 60
SF Giants name Scott Harris new general manager
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival brings thousands to San Francisco
3 students suspected of burglarizing SSU dorms during wildfire evacuation
1 killed in officer-involved shooting in San Jose
Police investigate 'suspicious death' at SF golf course
Show More
2 people wounded by arrows
Car break-ins probably more common than number reported by police
BART police handcuff, cite man for eating sandwich on platform
Woman charged with harassing child with genetic disorder
Mormon community hit in deadly attack leaves Mexico
More TOP STORIES News