2 million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled

More than two million pounds of frozen entrees from PF Chang's have been recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Chicken Pad Thai, and two varieties of the Chicken Fried Rice are being recalled. The USDA says the packaging is incorrectly branded due to an undeclared milk allergen.

The product is also described as 'not fully cooked and 'not shelf stable.'

The frozen dinners were distributed nationwide.
