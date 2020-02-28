food

LIST: 2020 Bay Area James Beard Award nominees

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 2020 nominations for the prestigious James Beard chef and restaurant awards were announced this week and once again dozens of Bay Area culinary stars were recognized. Several chefs and restaurants nabbed nominations for a second year in a row, but there were also some newcomers to the awards.

Check out the full list of local nominees below:

2020 James Beard Semifinalists from Bay Area



Outstanding Restaurant
House of Prime Rib, San Francisco
Quince, San Francisco

Best New Restaurant
Beit Rima, San Francisco

Verjus, San Francisco

Outstanding Chef
David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA
Christopher Kostow, The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA
Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco

Rising Star Chef of the Year
Matthew Kammerer, Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA
Gaby Maeda, State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

RELATED: LIST: Bay Area winners, finalists for 2019 James Beard Restaurant & Chef Awards

Best Chef: California
Kim Alter, Nightbird, San Francisco
Val M. Cantu, Californios, San Francisco
Gabriela Cámara, Cala, San Francisco
Brandon Jew, Mister Jiu's, San Francisco
Mourad Lahlou, Mourad, San Francisco
Brandon Rodgers and Ian Scaramuzza, In Situ, San Francisco
Joshua Skenes, Angler, San Francisco
James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA
Pim Techamuanvivit, Kin Khao, San Francisco
Karen Taylor Waikiki, El Molino Central, Boyes Hot Springs, CA

Outstanding Baker
Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA

Outstanding Bar Program
Trick Dog, San Francisco

RELATED: Is Swan Oyster Depot Worth the Wait?

Outstanding Hospitality
Saison, San Francisco
Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco

Outstanding Pastry Chef
Juan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Outstanding Restaurateur
Thomas McNaughton, David Steele and David White, Ne Timeas Restaurant Group, San Francisco (Flour + Water, Central Kitchen, Trick Dog)
Willy Ng, Magic Gourmet Trading, San Francisco (Koi Palace, Dragon Beaux, Palette Tea House)

Outstanding Wine Program
Great China, Berkeley, CA
The Morris, San Francisco

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena, CA
Yoshihiro Sako, Den Sake Brewery, Oakland, CA
Lance Winters, St. George Spirits, Alameda, CA

RELATED: Award-winning distillers of Alameda's St. George Spirits share their keys to success

The final James Beard Award nominations will be announced, March 25 and the winners will be picked on May 4.

For the Full list of James Beard Semifinalists click HERE

