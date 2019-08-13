2 million likes, 2 million nuggets: Wendy's to give away free spicy chicken nuggets to celebrate return

Now the chain is giving away two million nuggets for free!
The number is a tribute to the two million people who helped pushed the return of the item back to the menu.
RELATED: Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets back on menu thanks to Chance the Rapper
Back in June, Chicago native Chance the Rapper tweeted "Positive Affirmations for today...Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today".
Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.— Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019
The fast-food chain replied to Chance's tweet and promised to resume selling the nuggets if a tweet got "2 million likes".
Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019
The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.
Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V
Goal achieved.
The stars have aligned. pic.twitter.com/jXx2Y9gMpn— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 24, 2019
So the chain is keeping good on its' word and making spicy nugget fans dreams come true.
There is one thing, in order to get the free nuggets you have to order through Doordash. Use the code "SPICY-NUGGS" when checking out.
2 million likes deserve 2 million free Spicy Nuggs. Add a free 6-pc Spicy Nuggs to any order with code SPICYNUGGS exclusively through DoorDash. We did it, y’all 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Hh0eXV4u0L pic.twitter.com/gXrY9qYiWV— WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 12, 2019
The deal is good through August 18 or as long as supplies last.