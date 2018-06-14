3 delicious events in San Francisco this weekend

Juneteenth soul food cook-off at Bayview Opera House

Doughnut disco at SoMa StrEat Food Park

Uncorked wine festival at the Metreon

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage in San Francisco. From a soul food cook-off to an international wine festival, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---Celebrate Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in 1865, at the third annual Juneteenth Soul Food Cook-Off at the Bayview Opera House.Bring your favorite barbecue, greens or dessert dish from home to compete for a $250 cash prize in each category. There will also be live music performances by a local rap group, spoken word artists and DJs, and a free screening of the film "Hidden Figures."Friday, June 15, 5-9 p.m.Bayview Opera House Ruth Williams Memorial Theatre, 4705 Third St.Free for children and low-income community members; $10 general admission; $20 with donationCatch doughnut fever this Saturday at SoMa StrEat Food Park. You'll find a slew of vendors slinging unique doughnut creations -- plus a disco dance party running all throughout the afternoon.Saturday, June 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.SoMa StrEat Food Park, 428 11th St.$5 general admission; $25 for all-you-can-drink mimosas and sangria from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.Sip on more than 100 wines from across the globe while soaking up panoramic city views at the Uncorked wine festival. The rooftop affair, benefitting the Tenderloin-based San Francisco Yellow Bike Project, will also feature food vendors, a live DJ and a custom photo booth.Saturday, June 16, 1-9 p.m.City View at Metreon, 135 Fourth St., #4000$60 general admission; $70 VIP