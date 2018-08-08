FOOD & DRINK

3 mouthwatering culinary events in San Francisco this weekend

Photo: Jessica Ruscello/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of San Francisco food and beverage. From urban s'mores to island rose, here's what to do on the local food scene this weekend.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

National S'mores Day at Spark Social SF


This Friday, August 10, is National S'mores Day, and you can celebrate the nostalgic campfire treat with friends and neighbors, and maybe an adult beverage.

Spark Social SF, the Mission Bay food truck park, is hosting a party in honor of the big day. Entry is free, but you'll purchase a s'mores kit for $5 each. Each kit makes three loaded s'mores, which you can roast over the park's deluxe fire pits. Food trucks will be open as well, and you can purchase beverages -- including High Water Brewing's Campfire Stout -- from the bar.

When: Friday, August 10, 4-9 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mid-Summer 'Drink Pink' Day at Winemaker Studios





If rose all day sounds like your kind of fun, you won't want to miss Mid-Summer "Drink Pink" Day, this Sunday, on Treasure Island. By pre-registering with the link below, participants will receive a free bonus pour with tastings purchased from VIE Winery, Sol Rouge Winery or Sottomarino Winery.

When: Sunday, August 12, 12-5 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

San Francisco Food Safari in North Beach





Or, how about joining a guided tour of North Beach's gastronomic scene -- for 50 percent off the regular price. San Francisco Food Safari is currently offering half-priced tickets for its 2.5-hour walking tour.

Attendees will explore some of the top culinary locations throughout North Beach with their host, a long-time local chef and food critic Chef Joseph. He'll point out the key restaurants and historical facts, and take the group to his favorite bakeries and delis in the area -- like Mara's Italian Pastries, Liguria Bakery Molinari Deli -- where participants can purchase bites for a group picnic in the neighborhood.

When: Sunday, August 12, 11 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
NYC dessert shop's giant s'mores weigh almost 3 pounds
Kono Pizza brings sweet treats and portable eats to downtown Berkeley
Gao Viet Kitchen brings Vietnamese fare to downtown San Mateo
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
49ers to honor Dwight Clark with season-long celebration
Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
﻿San Jose agencies host breast milk drive as supplies reach all-time low
Mandatory evacuations reduced for Mendocino Complex wildfires
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Cows swarm water truck in drought-striken Australia
Ferguson Fire: Yosemite National Park to open to residents only
Woman plays dead after bear breaks into home
Show More
Spare the Air Alert in effect today
AccuWeather Forecast: Poor air quality possible today
CVS rolling out new 'digital doctor' service
DMV taking steps to reduce long wait times
Volunteers share their experiences from border immigration centers
More News