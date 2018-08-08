3 mouthwatering culinary events in San Francisco this weekend

Mid-Summer 'Drink Pink' Day at Winemaker Studios

San Francisco Food Safari in North Beach

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of San Francisco food and beverage. From urban s'mores to island rose, here's what to do on the local food scene this weekend.---This Friday, August 10, is National S'mores Day, and you can celebrate the nostalgic campfire treat with friends and neighbors, and maybe an adult beverage.Spark Social SF, the Mission Bay food truck park, is hosting a party in honor of the big day. Entry is free, but you'll purchase a s'mores kit for $5 each. Each kit makes three loaded s'mores, which you can roast over the park's deluxe fire pits. Food trucks will be open as well, and you can purchase beverages -- including High Water Brewing's Campfire Stout -- from the bar.Friday, August 10, 4-9 p.m.If rose all day sounds like your kind of fun, you won't want to miss Mid-Summer "Drink Pink" Day, this Sunday, on Treasure Island. By pre-registering with the link below, participants will receive a free bonus pour with tastings purchased from VIE Winery, Sol Rouge Winery or Sottomarino Winery.Sunday, August 12, 12-5 p.m.Or, how about joining a guided tour of North Beach's gastronomic scene -- for 50 percent off the regular price. San Francisco Food Safari is currently offering half-priced tickets for its 2.5-hour walking tour.Attendees will explore some of the top culinary locations throughout North Beach with their host, a long-time local chef and food critic Chef Joseph. He'll point out the key restaurants and historical facts, and take the group to his favorite bakeries and delis in the area -- like Mara's Italian Pastries, Liguria Bakery Molinari Deli -- where participants can purchase bites for a group picnic in the neighborhood.Sunday, August 12, 11 a.m.