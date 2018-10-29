3 new markets to check out in San Francisco

Amazon Go
300 California St., Suite 100, Financial District
Photo: Al M./Hoodline Tipline
Amazon Go is a checkoutless food market with a focus on ready-to-go bites, like sandwiches, salads and bowls, as well as Amazon-branded full meal kits. It's open now at 300 California St., Suite 100, (between Battery and Sansome streets) in the Financial District.
As we recently reported, the high-tech store has shoppers swipe in through turnstiles using the Amazon Go app on their phones, then browse, pick up what they want and leave. Sensors and cameras track which items customers take, and the app automatically charges their Amazon accounts and sends a receipt when they exit the store.
The online shopping giant's foray into brick-and-mortar retail in San Francisco currently holds four stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews thus far.
"I was in and out of the store within 54 seconds per the app," Eric L. noted. And of his lunch, he said: "The chicken was super tender and the flavor was delicious. There was also some roasted cauliflower in the box, which was perfectly cooked as well."
And Yelper K. H. added, "No headache downloading the app and linking it to your Amazon account, but know you need the Amazon Go app -- not just the regular Amazon app."
Amazon Go is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Verve Wine
2358 Fillmore St., Pacific Heights
Photo: Verve Wine/Yelp
Verve Wine, now open at 2358 Fillmore St. in Pacific Heights, is the second location for a New York-based wine shop helmed by master sommelier Dustin Wilson and wine broker Derrick Mize.
As we previously reported, the store specializes in international wines from Spain, France, Italy and Australia and more, as well as domestic vintages. It also offers some bottles of spirits, advice on food pairings, and a monthly wine club. (You can check out the shop's current catalog at its website here.)
With 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, the wine market seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Lev E., who reviewed Verve Wine on August 28, wrote, "The wine selection is phenom. The service is friendly and unpretentious. The space is warm and welcoming. A gem for the hood!"
"We were planning to buy a couple bottles of wine and drink them at home. However, the super cute environment of Verve Wine made us decide to drink there instead," said Yelper Clare L. "What we really like about this place is that you can buy a bottle and just drink it there without paying any extra fee."
Verve Wine is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
La Fromagerie Cheese Shop
100 First St., SoMa
Photo: Cristina S./Yelp
Finally, La Fromagerie Cheese Shop is a recent addition to SoMa, at 100 First St. (at Mission). The project of French-born owner Ruben Donze, the cheese shop and brunch cafe offers sandwiches in addition to cheeses, cured meats and wine, as we reported last month.
Sandwich options include the smoked duck breast with a Franco-Basque sheep's milk cheese; a turkey sandwich with a Point Reyes Dutch-style cow's milk cheese; and a prosciutto di parma and burrata choice.
Shoppers can buy the cheeses and cured meats, like the duck and prosciutto, individually, and the spot also does catering. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about La Fromagerie Cheese Shop, which currently holds five stars out of 30 reviews on the site.
"The Lyonnais breakfast sandwich was delicious. Bacon, brie, onion jam? Yes please. The shop is clean, bright and inviting. No indoor seating, but two little tables outside," wrote Yelper Becca W.
Adam B. was also impressed by the Lyonnais and Toulouse sandwiches, and advised other customers: "The service is a little slow because everything is handcrafted to order, so try to avoid the huge lunch rush."
La Fromagerie Cheese Shop is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)