3 new places serving frozen treats in San Francisco

Here are the newest spots to check out the next time you're in the mood for something cold and sweet.
Powder
601 Mission Bay Blvd. North, Mission Bay
Photo: Nipun S./Yelp
Powder is a food truck that offers shaved snow in the Spark Social SF food truck park.
It's the second outpost for the dessert shop, which has its flagship at 260 Divisadero St. According to the website, owners Mimi Hanley and David Chung opened their dessert shop after failing to find Taiwanese-style shaved snow in San Francisco.
Powder was "born out of a love of shaved snow, and it is a modern take on the age-old Taiwanese dessert," according to the site.
You'll find flavors such as Vietnamese coffee, horchata, strawberry, ube, mango and matcha green tea, along with a plethora of toppings, like fruit, almonds, mochi, Oreos, rainbow sprinkles and more. (See the full menu here.)
Powder's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of two reviews indicates positive attention.
Yelper Dorian C., who reviewed Powder on July 7, wrote, "Solid stuff. Did not regret ordering the Vietnamese Coffee ice. Perfectly fluffed and sweetened. They actually use Cafe Du Mondes coffee!"
Nipun S. noted, "Loving the shaved snow. We asked and it is half water and half milk. The taste is awesome and they have a lot of options. It tastes light and fluffy. We usually have the Matcha Green Tea with Mochi, honey or tcho chocolate as a topping."
Powder is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Aube Creamery
1581 Webster St., Suite 150, Western Addition
MilkNow and matcha tiramisu shaved milk 06.15.18 | Photo: Rose A./Yelp
Aube Creamery serves ice cream and shaved ice.
The new arrival to Japantown offers an assortment of frozen desserts that are homemade and prepared without preservatives or food colors.
Its soft ice cream comes in four different flavors, including rice syrup, roasted green tea, organic milk and strawberry with Korean five-taste berry. Toppings range from fresh blueberries and caramelized bananas to toasted coconut, red bean and more.
Alternatively, you'll find shaved ice offerings, like tiramisu, which features organic milk ice cream topped with lady fingers, mascapone cheese, coffee, chocolate and cocoa powder.
Aube Creamery's current rating of four stars out of 59 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way.
Yelper Carol W., one of the first to visit Aube Creamery on July 10, wrote, "I chose the pure milk and verry (berry) as a swirl with matcha powder on top in a cup. The pure milk's texture is creamy and the verry is icey. The combination was quite nice."
Yelper Venus S. wrote, "Shaved milk. Get it! I split the medium bowl with my son, it was plenty for us both. It had strawberries and these white cone pieces that taste like vanilla that were heavenly."
Aube Creamery is open from 12:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-8:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Chocolate Chair
211 O'Farrell St., Tenderloin
Dragon breath. | Photo: Kirstie P./Yelp
Chocolate Chair serves ice cream, desserts, coffee and tea.
This is the fourth location in San Francisco for the dessert shop, with an additional location in Chinatown on the way.
According to its website, Chocolate Chair "is a premium frozen dessert shop, which serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream and the world famous "Dragon Breath ."
One scoop of the Dragon Breath costs $5, but if you're looking for something a bit sweeter, opt for nitrogen organic ice cream, which come in flavors like strawberry, chocolate, rose, vanilla and salted caramel.
In addition, you'll find cupcakes, jelly flower cake and dragon candy, along with caffeinated drinks, tea and nitrogen milk teas. (Explore the full menu here.)
Yelp users are warming up to Chocolate Chair, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of five reviews on the site.
Yelper Mark J., who reviewed Chocolate Chair on May 24, wrote, "Great concept, great service, terrific young guy working here - calm and patient while he was only one working and place was super busy. Had the salted caramel ice cream and was worth the wait."
Lance H. noted, "Saw some people eating the dragon breath dessert and stopped in to try. Pretty tiny inside. Crowded. Staff was nice and friendly. Dragon breath was a fun novelty and that was about it."
Yelper Deepti D. wrote, "I had the dragon breath which is just cereal frozen with nitrogen. As long as you set your expectations right, you will not be disappointed. It was fun to play with and I got some cool pics."
Chocolate Chair is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.