3 new places to savor American fare in San Jose

Jackie's Place
655 N. Sixth St., Northside
Photo: Kimm H./Yelp
Longtime catering outfit Jackie Caters has opened a brick-and-mortar barbecue and soul food restaurant called Jackie's Place. The same homemade meals that Texas native Jackie Jackson has been serving to area individuals and organizations since 1998 as a caterer form the backbone of the menu.
Barbecue options include brisket, ribs, chicken and hot links, and come with sides like mac and cheese, collard greens and cornbread. Fried chicken, fried fish and oxtails are among the other main dish options.
The soul food spot's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Charisse L., who reviewed Jackie's Place on January 19, wrote, "Without exaggeration, likely the best Southern food in the South Bay. Prices are fair. The ambiance is warm and inviting. Parking can be limited on Sundays since it is located next to a church."
Yelper Aton G. wrote, "The collard greens may be the best I've ever had, and I grew up in East Texas. The fried chicken was not the best I ever had, but really good. The mac and cheese was solid."
Jackie's Place is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
Rule the Roost
1600 Saratoga Ave.
Photo: Catherine T./Yelp
Rule the Roost is a spot for rotisserie chicken in the Westgate Mall food court.
Its signature dish is a popular take on the Nashville hot chicken sandwich: chicken breaded, fried, dipped in spicy sauce and served on a soft bun with lettuce and pickles. There are also bone-in chicken meals, as well as tenders and sides like mashed potatoes and gravy. You can see the full menu here.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 118 reviews on Yelp, Rule the Roost has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Teresa P., who reviewed Rule the Roost on January 3, wrote, "Their fries are crispy, the chicken is amazing, biscuits are sweet. Some of the best mac and cheese we've had in a while."
And J.R. C. noted, "The chicken was very well done, and not rubbery or dried out like jerky, so high marks considering what some other places are like. Also, the chicken stands well on it's own, so you don't really need to drown it in sauces."
Rule the Roost is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
The Hot Grill
30 E. Santa Clara St., Suite 110, Downtown
Photo: Alim J./Yelp
Finally, The Hot Grill offers a mix of Indian, Mediterranean and traditional American food in a brick-walled space near the Santa Clara light rail station.
You'll find burgers topped with cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos and/or bacon. Fries come solo, topped with cheese, or piled with Philly steak or gyro meat.
Kabob bowls come with grilled meat (beef, chicken, fish) or paneer over rice, along with Greek salad, grilled tomato and bread. Curry bowls do much the same with chicken, fish or paneer tikka masala. There are wraps and salads, as well.
The Hot Grill currently holds 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper John C., who was one of the first users to visit The Hot Grill on December 9, wrote, "Their chicken masala is juicy and the right amount of spicy kick to complete the flavor. They also serve burgers, wings, kabobs, and other delicious dishes, so it's dangerous on my wallet."
Donna D. noted, "I like the convenience and quickness of this place. The rice was good, and portion was decent. Service is also very friendly, which is a huge bonus."
The Hot Grill is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, and 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)