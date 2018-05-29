FOOD & DRINK

3 new places to savor Chinese fare in San Jose

Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ | Photo: Dean C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for your next great Chinese meal in San Jose? From dumplings to dry noodles, these three new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places in the area to check out the next time you're in the mood for Chinese food.

Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ


979 Story Rd, Ste 7030., Tully Santee
Photo: Dean C./Yelp

If you're a fan of spicy fare, you'll want to check out Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, which specializes in Mongolian-style hot pot. With more than 600 locations across China, the United States, Japan, Australia, the U.K., the United Arab Emirates and Italy, this soup specialist claims that its secret recipe was passed down from none other than Genghis Khan, with "rare spices and seasonings" from the Mongolian steppes.

Diners can select from regular or spicy broth and an array of meat cuts for dipping, like lamb, beef and chicken. The restaurant also offers some grilled dishes, like lamb skewers and brown sugar rice cakes.

Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 24 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.

Yelper Iron E. who reviewed Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ on May 3, noted, "Oh my goodness! I'm thoroughly impressed. This is going to be my new go-to hot pot restaurant. This is a new and happening place with great food and atmosphere."

Yelper Sherin L. wrote, "The food here is soooo goooood. Service was good, at least for me when I was here. The lamb ribs are a must try!"

Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ is open from noon-2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.-9:45 p.m. on Friday, and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m. on weekends.

Mingle's Mango


5278 Monterey Hwy, Ste D., Edenvale - Seven Trees
Photo: Jason L./Yelp

Mingle's Mango is a dim sum spot founded by a family of dumpling and anime enthusiasts. Its walls are covered in chef-owner Mingle's hand-painted Dragon Ball Z fan art, while the menu of handmade dumplings is sourced from recipes he learned from his father, a 35-year dim sum veteran.

The centerpiece of the menu is xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, delicate dumplings filled with pork and a savory broth. In addition to the traditional steamed variety, the restaurant offers the dumplings in fried and dessert-oriented chocolate hazelnut versions. Other Chinese classics like steamed buns, fried rice and scallion pancakes round out the menu.

Mingle's Mango's current rating of four stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is getting mostly positive feedback.

Yelper Spencer W., who was one of the first users to visit Mingle's Mango on May 21, wrote, "Was excited to try this place and was not disappointed with the food and service we received. "

And Yelper Justin T. wrote, "A real hidden gem for Bay Area dim sum ... Loved every aspect of the red oil wontons, from the bite-sized wontons to the fatty and non-cartilage-heavy meat to the spicy sauce."

Mingle's Mango is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. (It's closed on Wednesday.)

Bamboo Y Kitchen


5665 Snell Ave., Parkview / Vista Park
Photo: Bamboo Y Kitchen/Yelp

Bamboo Y Kitchen is a Chinese spot specializing in the cuisine of the Wuhan region, which is known for its soups, hot dry noodle dishes, and dry hot pots, among other specialties. Many of the dishes will appeal to those who like spicy food, from spicy dry-pot shrimp to beef in chili sauce.

Yelp users are excited about Bamboo Y Kitchen, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on the site.

Yelper Isela J., who reviewed Bamboo Y Kitchen on April 10, wrote, "Love love love this place. I've been there twice now and both times I was very pleased with their food. It's delicious! It's not your typical Chinese food place, this is authentic."

William C. noted, "Not a bad place for a nice quality price ... The homemade soy milk is worth getting, because it's not too sweet in sugar and you won't taste much of the soy powder. It's just right."

Bamboo Y Kitchen is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
