3 new places to savor ice cream and frozen yogurt in San Francisco

The Argentum Project
47 Sixth St., SoMa
Photo: cherylynn n./Yelp
The Argentum Project is a Greek cafe offering a diverse menu, including fresh-baked Greek specialties, coffee, tea and chocolates, organic salads and sandwiches, and an extensive boutique featuring Greek honey, olive oil, dips, loukoumi, wine, beer and more. Visitors seeking a frozen treat should look for the soft-serve Greek yogurt, which can be topped with fruit, granola, baklava crumbles, honey or sour cherry syrup, and packaged frozen Greek yogurts cups in a variety of flavors.
The Argentum Project currently holds five stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Gerilyn D., who reviewed The Argentum Project on July 8, wrote, "Great new takeout on 6th Street with amazing Greek and Italian treats, including excellent coffee tea and both soft serve very special Greek yogurt and frozen Greek yogurt! They have some awesome organic salads and sandwiches and some excellent gift items imported from Greece."
And Charlotte H. noted, "Their yogurt is to die for ... wait LIVE for so that you can come back and eat here. The owners are wonderful and enthusiastic for their products and their shop."
The Argentum Project is open from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Loving Cup
608 Divisadero St., Divisadero
Photo: romyn s./Yelp
Loving Cup is now serving ice cream and frozen yogurt on Divisadero. Since 2008, locations around town have been making desserts with cultured non-fat milk, hand-blending techniques and a wide array of ingredients, including freshly-ground peanut butter, chocolate chunks, fruits and berries, house-made salted caramel and locally roasted espresso beans.
The ordering system is simple: pick a size, a base and items to blend in. Bases include chocolate, vanilla and non-dairy. Mix-ins include bananas, strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, walnuts, pistachios, chocolate chips, granola and more. (Find the full list here.)
The new Loving Cup's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 10 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Karma P. wrote, "Really the best ice cream, custard and yogurt that I've had in a long time. Price seems reasonable. Oh, and double bonus, the small yogurt at Loving Cup is only 120 calories (plus all the toppings you blend in)!"
Loving Cup is open from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. from Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Philmore Creamery
1840 Fillmore St., Western Addition
Photo: Allie L./Yelp
Philmore Creamery is a spot to score fresh gelato and handmade sorbet. Flavors rotate and currently include vanilla, peanut butter chocolate crunch, bourbon cream, banana pineapple, pistachio, hazelnut and flan. Vegan options include chocolate sorbetto, keffir lime sorbetto and cantaloupe sorbetto.
Philmore Creamery's current rating of five stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Stirling H., who was one of the first users to visit Philmore Creamery on August 8, wrote, "I genuinely think this is some of the best gelato you'll be able to find in the country. It definitely has to do with their imported ingredients (from the motherland Italia itself). They rotate flavors every day, but I had the banana and pistachio -- both were stunningly flavorful and real."
Guilliana J. noted, "I've been here three times and all three times I've had very nice service. Vanilla tastes more like French vanilla, but very good! Can never go wrong with it. Pistachio is also good; I am not sure if there are actual nuts in there, but nonetheless I think it would be better with more! They were good together."
Philmore Creamery is open from noon-11 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)