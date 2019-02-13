3 new spots to score bubble tea in San Jose

7 Leaves Cafe
1743 Berryessa Road, North Valley
Photo: Allen L./Yelp
7 Leaves Cafe is a spot to score bubble tea, coffee and more.
The growing regional chain -- with locations from Los Angeles to Las Vegas -- uses "the best products from various cultures around the world, applying the finer details to make them even better," the company says on its website.
A variety of specialty teas and flavorings are on offer, including sea cream jasmine, taro milk, mung bean milk tea and Japanese matcha soy. (Check out the drink menu here.)
Espresso beverages are available as well, along with hand-crafted macarons with flavors like rose water, salted caramel, Earl Grey and banana cream pie. (You can view the full lineup here.)
The new cafe currently holds 4.5 stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp, indicating an excellent response from patrons.
Yelper Annie T., who reviewed 7 Leaves Cafe on February 9, wrote, " The interior is quite nice, spacious, and plenty of chairs and tables if you would like to hang out or study or work. ... Drinks are good consistent with the SoCal locations."
And Han N. praised the Assam milk tea: "My favorite of all the drinks. Followed another Yelper's suggestion and added the sea foam. Glad I did because it made it taste a lot better."
7 Leaves Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 8 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Oh My Boba
1030 Piedmont Road, Suite E, Berryessa
Photo: Oh My Boba/Yelp
Oh My Boba is a bubble tea cafe that also serves snacks and has board and video games for patrons.
This new business specializes in all-organic teas, and brews each cup fresh from house-ground loose leaf tea, according to its website and Yelp page.
On the menu, look for tea variations, like the Assam black tea with Himalayan salted crema, Mint Mojito with green tea and lime or Mango Sunrise with hibiscus flowers and organic cane sugar. Additional toppings, like grass jelly, red beans and aloe vera are sold separately.
Coffee lovers will also find some options: the cafe serves mixed coffee drinks like the Pretty Lady (coffee with hibiscus tea and cane sugar) and a Caramel Oreo Frap.
If you're in the mood for something to eat, Oh My Boba serves light bites, like OMB Tea Noodles topped with scallops and imitation crab, or the Breakfast Musubi, with spam and an egg over rice.
Yelp users are excited about the new cafe, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on the site.
Yelper EJ A., who reviewed Oh My Boba on December 20, wrote, "The drinks here are delicious! I love that they are open late just in case I get an odd late craving for a milk tea."
And Cheetos C. said, "Just dropped by for the first time and really liked the atmosphere with board games, one flat screen with video game access, tv, and WiFi. Bar style and table seating available."
Oh My Boba is open from noon-9 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Sip N Bowl
1163 Lincoln Ave., North Willow Glen / Gardner
Photo: Sip N Bowl/Yelp
Sip N Bowl is an Asian fusion spot, offering bubble tea, coffee and customizable rice and noodle bowls.
This new business features a build-your-own drink component to its menu, with options for sweetness and ice levels, as well as the base tea (green tea, black tea and milk tea, for example). Add in flavors such as lychee, strawberry, passion fruit, winter melon, honeydew and honey; then finish it off with toppings, like rainbow jelly, aloe vera, salted cream, popping boba and more.
And if you're going the lunch route, expect to see customizable bowls with rice, noodles or salad, topped with a choice of protein (grilled pork, lemongrass chicken or tofu, among others) and veggies.
Yelp users are generally positive about the bowl and bubbles bistro, which currently holds four stars out of 43 reviews on the site.
Yelper Gabe Y., who was one of the first users to visit Sip N Bowl on October 6, wrote, "It was pretty cool coming here on a Saturday night. The people were really friendly and got me through with no problems. They even brought our drinks out once they were ready."
And Urja G. added, "It is probably the only boba place in Downtown Willow Glen. It is small and cute and they serve a couple of good vegetarian appetizers as well. It is a good hangout place for friends."
Sip N Bowl is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.