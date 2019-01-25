3 new spots to score Japanese eats in San Jose

Ozu Ramen Kitchen
86 S. First St., Downtown
Photo: ozu ramen kitchen/Yelp
Ozu Ramen Kitchen is a ramen joint that also serves donburi: rice bowls topped with different protein choices.
On the menu, you'll find various types of ramen broth, including tonkotsu ramen with creamy, rich pork bone broth, a soft-boiled egg, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic chips and nori. The restaurant serves wine and beer as well.
The new noodle shop's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 21 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Kim T. wrote, "I tried this place out for brunch and their vegetarian ramen is delicious! The dishes are quite affordable as well for downtown San Jose. The food came out really quickly and the women at the cash register was super friendly and nice."
Ozu Ramen Kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Miyakko Japanese Cuisine
664 Blossom Hill Road, Canoas East
Photo: miyakko japanese cuisine/Yelp
Miyakko Japanese Cuisine is a traditional sushi bar and all-purpose Japanese restaurant specializing in teishoku, or set meals.
Try the garlic edamame or fried oysters for starters. Skewers and salads are also available. Make your own teishoku meal with two or three main dishes, soup, salad and sides. Wine, sake, soft drinks and desserts are on tap too. (Check out the full menu here.)
Miyakko's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 43 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Juli H., who reviewed the sushi bar on Dec. 24, wrote, "We had salmon and tuna sashimi. It was the bomb! I honestly thought it would only be alright, but overall it was amazing for me."
Teresa N. agreed, "The sashimi was amazing. The fish was so fresh and I really loved the presentation of it. I don't usually eat yellowtail because I don't like the taste. However, their yellowtail was so good, which was unexpected for me."
Miyakko Japanese Cuisine is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Ginza Sushi
3153 Meridian Ave., Cambrian Park
Photo: ginza sushi/Yelp
Ginza Sushi is a sushi bar with a few fusion sashimi options.
You'll find all the sushi you could ask for, teriyaki and tempura dishes, and fusion choices like tuna sashimi with garlic ponzu and microgreens. Beer and wine are also on tap. Check out the full menu here.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 60 reviews on Yelp, the sushi joint has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Michelle C. wrote on Dec. 31, "Beautifully sliced avocado reconstructed into its natural form arrived over a bed of drizzled unagi and "orange" sauce and panko. On top was roe and microgreens. Inside revealed a mixture of spicy tuna and crab. So simple, so perfect. Highly recommend."
Yelper Christina P. added, "Holy yum, Batman! All I can say is wow! We are a sushi-loving family so hubby and I tried this place without the kids tonight. All I can say is yes, yes, yes. Service was great. Food was amazing. Sushi chefs were friendly and great! ... Best soft-shelled crab ever!"
Ginza Sushi is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.