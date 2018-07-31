3 top options for budget-friendly Chinese food in Vallejo

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Chinese restaurants around Vallejo, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Kwongnan Restaurant
Photo: Maxx W./Yelp
Topping the list is Kwongnan Restaurant. Located at 405 York St., it is the highest rated low-priced Chinese eatery in Vallejo, boasting 4.5 stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp. Yelpers praise the large portions, excellent service, and dishes like the house specialty cherry pork.
2. 3 Star Restaurant
Photo: Art S./Yelp
Next up is 3 Star Restaurant, situated at 4380 Sonoma Blvd., Unit 357. With four stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp, the Cantonese-Filipino spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. It's known for its spicy garlic chicken wings as well as its salt and pepper pork chops.
3. Combo Express
Photo: Kenneth C./Yelp
And Combo Express, located at 42 Springstowne Center, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive fast-casual grab-and-go shop four stars out of 128 reviews for its large portions, spicy salt chicken and spicy eggplant. The restaurant also does party trays and catering for special events.