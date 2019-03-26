3 under-the-radar restaurants on the upswing in San Francisco

Hoodline analyzed data from SafeGraph, a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to find out which local businesses saw a major increase in foot traffic from January to February -- as well as what times are the busiest, in case you'd like to join in or skip the crowds.
CENTO Osteria
Located at 100 Brannan St. (at Embarcadero), CENTO Osteria saw visitors more than double month-over-month, giving it among the biggest boosts in the city as of February.
The Italian restaurant, which opened in May of 2018, offers simple, seasonal and classic Italian fare, including wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta, grilled meat and seafood. With four stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp, it's a popular local option.
It opens at 11:30 a.m. every day, and closes varying from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays and weekends. It's usually busiest from noon to 1 p.m., and people visit CENTO Osteria most on Fridays and Saturdays. If you're planning your visit, you may want to try its slower periods: between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily, or on Tuesdays.
Cesario's
Cesario's, located at 601 Sutter St. in Lower Nob Hill, was a trending hotspot in San Francisco in February, also seeing its foot traffic double from the month before.
The restaurant, which currently has 3.5 stars out of 340 reviews on Yelp, offers old-fashioned Northern Italian cuisine, from salads and starters to pastas and entrees.
It's open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays (closing on 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday nights). Usually, it gets busy from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursdays and Fridays, with a slowdown around 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Mondays.
Cesario's is popular among travelers staying at the nearby Hilton, according to SafeGraph's data. If you're looking for something sweet or a caffeine boost after your meal, the restaurant's regulars also tend to frequent Pinkberry and Starbucks.
Cafe du Soleil
Another spot that saw visitors double in February was Cafe du Soleil, situated at 345 Third St. in SoMa.
The cafe, which has 4.5 stars out of 347 reviews on Yelp, serves gourmet coffee and French-inspired lunch items, including sandwiches, salads and soups.
Foot traffic is heaviest from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Thursdays, so wait for a late lunch or go on a Monday if you want to avoid the rush. The restaurant is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The cafe is popular among the health-conscious; visitors also tend to swing by Fitness 19, according to SafeGraph's patterns.