A new bar featuring modern American eats has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to downtown San Jose, called 3rd & Bourbon, is located at 93 E. Santa Clara St.
The menu features wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, barbecue, spicy mango coconut or 3B special sauce, and served with celery, carrots and a side of ranch. Sliders, salads and sandwiches are also available.
For your main course, check out the 12-ounce New York prime-cut steak grilled to order. Round out your meal with sides like mashed potatoes, fresh-cut french fries, macaroni and cheese and asparagus.
Need a drink? Try one of the establishment's many cocktail options, including the Southbay Iced Tea (vodka, gin, rum, triple sec, tequila, lemon juice and Earl Grey tea syrup), Blackberry Bourbon Mojito and the Paloma (tequila, lime juice and grapefruit soda and oleo saccharum).
The new bar has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Jose A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 7, wrote, "I found 3rd and Bourbon to have earned its five stars on all counts. The staff, the space and the food were amazing! Their eclectic and well-thought-out menu, both for drink and food, earns six stars."
Yelper Javier A. added, "Great drinks! The Kentucky Buck is a must. Awesome sliders and wings too."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: 3rd & Bourbon is open from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 4 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
3rd & Bourbon opens in downtown San Jose with booze and bites
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories