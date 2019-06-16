VinePair's Adam Teeter debunks common wine myths

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authoring articles on topics ranging from tasting etiquette and vocabulary to travel and bottle reviews, Adam Teeter is a wine expert and co-founder of the website, VinePair. Since its inception, this popular website has turned into the largest and fastest growing media brand in the world with accessible, entertaining, and inspiring content.In this segment, Spencer meets with Adam at the Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant in San Francisco to debunk common wine myths.About the Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant:Located in the Ferry Building, this distinctive wine spot offers delicious wines from small producers around the world.The experienced team at the Wine Merchant handpicks each wine, offering customers the best in quality to inspire them through education, experience, and excellent service.