Sips with Spencer

VinePair's Adam Teeter debunks common wine myths

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authoring articles on topics ranging from tasting etiquette and vocabulary to travel and bottle reviews, Adam Teeter is a wine expert and co-founder of the website, VinePair. Since its inception, this popular website has turned into the largest and fastest growing media brand in the world with accessible, entertaining, and inspiring content.

In this segment, Spencer meets with Adam at the Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant in San Francisco to debunk common wine myths.

More information on the VinePair website here.

About the Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant:

Located in the Ferry Building, this distinctive wine spot offers delicious wines from small producers around the world.

The experienced team at the Wine Merchant handpicks each wine, offering customers the best in quality to inspire them through education, experience, and excellent service.

Here is more information on the Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscosips with spencerwinewine industryfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIPS WITH SPENCER
EPIC Steak puts Spencer's wine skills to the test
Groth is home to 100-point Cabernet Sauvignon
An inside look at the Chateau La Cresta restaurant
Kutch Wines produces the purest wine around
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News