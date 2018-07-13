4 new Thai restaurants in San Francisco

What The Cluck SF
1782 Haight St., Upper Haight
Photo: patty t./Yelp
What The Cluck SF specializing in khao mun ghai, a traditional chicken and rice dish. Iterations include the San Franciscan, skinless chicken breast served on a bed of baby spinach, or chicken and rice soup that comes with breast and thigh meat, baby spinach and rice served in broth.
Vegetarian options include the No-Meat Bowl, which is tofu served on brown rice and baby spinach.
What The Cluck SF currently holds 4.5 stars out of 18 Yelp reviews.
Yelper Jean S. wrote, "This place is actually really good! The menu is real simple, mainly chicken and rice with a few other add-ons (like liver and egg). But the taste is amazing!"
"This is an authentic Thai chicken rice, like the original one in Thailand," wrote Pat R. "The chicken is tender and soft, and came with soup and sauce. The staff is very nice and friendly. "
What The Cluck SF is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Lapisara Eatery
698 Post St., Lower Nob Hill
Photo: Lapisara Eatery/Yelp
Lapisara Eatery serves breakfast, brunch and dinner. According to its website, the establishment offers "chicken skewers, lemongrass wings, tom yum soup, pok pok salad, pad thai, various curries and more."
Start your meal with Crying Tiger, grilled New York steak served with Thai-lime dressing. Featured dishes include Gone Wild, a wok-fried grilled steak served with fresh basil, lemongrass, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves in house spicy sauce. Or, check out the chu chee pla: a battered fillet fish in red curry, served with steamed vegetables and kaffir lime leaves.
Brunch specials include a tom yum chicken burrito stuffed with chicken, red onions, green onions, mushrooms, Thai herb salad, Thai fried rice and tom yum sauce.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 43 reviews on Yelp, Lapisara Eatery has been earning positive attention.
Yelper Mitch T. wrote, "The chili bomb was a tasty rice dish with a good amount of spicy flavors, which we really liked. The pork knuckle was amazing. It overall had a delicious flavor with the crispy skin, reminding me of my favorite parts of Chinese roast pork."
Noah M. noted, "This place is ridiculously cute. The interior is simple, warm, and inviting. The owner and host was extremely hospitable."
Lapisara Eatery is open from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday and 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday.
Ocean Thai
2545 Ocean Ave., Lakeside
Photo: duangsamorn m./Yelp
Ocean Thai chef's favorites include red curry with coconut milk, kabocha squash, bell peppers and sweet basil and grilled salmon topped with chopped mango salsa, red onion, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and chili.
Finish your meal with an array of desserts, including fried banana with coconut ice cream, sticky rice with Thai custard, and sticky rice with ice cream.
Ocean Thai's current rating of 4.5-stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is getting positive reception.
Yelper Lauren P., one of the first to visit Ocean Thai on June 16, wrote, "The restaurant itself is pretty basic inside and has a mom and pop shop feel. The presentation was great and the food tasted even better."
"They have typical Thai dishes you're used to seeing like Pad Thai and Pad See Ew, but also a couple of unique dishes like the salmon," wrote Kelly N. "All the dishes appear to be very simple and clean."
Ocean Thai is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Bussaba
534 Irving St., Inner Sunset
Photo: bussaba/Yelp
Bussaba is a gluten-free spot offering comfort food and more. According to its website, the name, which means "flower," symbolizes the rebirth of Chef Ning Ariya's vision, which flourished after she trained with one of Thailand's top chefs.
Start your meal with Flirty Dumplings: steamed dumplings filled with minced chicken, shrimp and shiitake mushroom, drizzled with sriracha, sweet and sour soy sauce, and sprinkled with crunchy garlic flakes.
For the main course, check out the catfish chacha: a deep-fried catfish fillet with house green sauce, sugar snap peas, eggplant, sliced bamboo, basil leaves, bell peppers and young peppercorns.
Yelp users are excited about Bussaba, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on the site.
Yelper Caroline G., who reviewed Bussaba on April 7, wrote, "So good! I had crab fried rice and I just loved it. The staff was very friendly!"
Yelper Ninette C. wrote, "They have happy hour every day from 4:30 to 6:30 here! The happy hour drinks and prices are awesome and mostly $4-6! Our group ordered several rounds of sake flights and lychee mimoas."
Bussaba is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.