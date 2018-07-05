5 new restaurants to check out in SoMa

From a bakery to a pizza joint, read on for a rundown of the newest eateries to land in the South of Market district.
Eat Sushi Restaurant
1516 Folsom St.
Super dynamite. | Photo: Eat Sushi restaurant/Yelp
Eat Sushi Restaurant is a sushi bar, offering ramen and sushi.
Menu offerings include nigiri and sashimi pieces, rice bowls, ramen and several appetizers. For sushi, there are more than 15 rolls available, including the Alaska, Folsom, 49er roll, and others.
The menu also offers three different combinations, including a five-piece nigiri set for $20, a 10-piece set for $20 and a 12-piece sushi combo for $28.
Yelp users are still warming up to Eat Sushi Restaurant, which currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Yelper Vinh T., who reviewed Eat Sushi Restaurant on April 4, wrote, "This place is very new, but it surprises me that there is not more people here. Walking in you're immediately greeted by some very friendly faces."
J P. noted, "Really mediocre sushi. But the servers were nice. Must up their game if they're to survive in this area."
Eat Sushi Restaurant is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 6 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 6 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Pine Tar Grill
917 Folsom St.
Photo: Pine Tar Grill/Yelp
Pine Tar Grill is a traditional American spot.
According to the website, the new business "is a nostalgia-fueled Giants themed full bar and restaurant serving upscale comfort food and drinks."
Look out for dishes like the avocado burger with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, tomato, lettuce and ranch dressing; the buffalo chicken wrap with crumbled blue cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo; and the steak tacos, which feature three marinated tacos with chopped onions, cilantro and roasted tomato salsa.
There are also breakfast options, including omelettes, pancakes, French toast and oatmeal. (See the full menu here.)
Pine Tar Grill currently holds four stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Blake B., who reviewed Pine Tar Grill on July 7, wrote, "Our family decided to check it out for dinner tonight and we had a good experience. Being a hard core Dodger fan I wasn't in heaven as many of the other patrons were but it was impressive to see as a baseball fan."
Lynn L. noted, "This place is a new hidden gem! I visited a couple of nights ago and really enjoyed my visit. The staff are incredibly friendly and the drinks at the bar and the food were amazing!"
Pine Tar Grill is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Susiecakes
50 Fremont St.
Mint and chocolate cupcakes. | Photo: Wendy H./Yelp
SusieCakes is a spot to score desserts, cupcakes and custom cakes.
It's the second outpost in San Francisco for the bakery, which already has a storefront in the Marina at 2109 Chestnut St. You can expect to find a variety of cakes, cookies, cupcakes, pies and puddings.
Cupcake flavors range from vanilla and chocolate to coconut, mocha and peanut butter. Additionally, you'll also find flourless peanut butter cookies, whoopie pies, a strawberry rhubarb pie, a lemon cheesecake and many more. (Explore the full menu here.)
If you're looking to get something for a birthday or a special holiday, the bakery also takes custom orders for cakes, cookies and cupcakes.
With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, SusieCakes has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Nathan C., who reviewed SusieCakes on June 6, wrote, "My office got SusieCakes for my colleague's farewell party and it was the best cake I've had in a long long time. We first tried the red, white, and blue cake, which had blueberries and other fruit in it."
Adam B. noted, "I'm so glad there are more interesting bakeshop options in the FiDi than Specialty's. Reminds me a bit of Magnolia's in my old hood back in NYC. It's like the type of home cooking you wish your grandmother had baked for you as a kid!"
Yelper Wendy H. wrote, "I've had SusieCakes before at a birthday party and it was great."
SusieCakes is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
La Fromagerie Cheese Shop
100 First St.
Photo: Amanda C./Yelp
La Fromagerie Cheese Shop is a cheese shop and a breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches and more.
The new addition to the neighborhood sells cheese, cured meat and wine, along with a slew of sandwiches. There are five options on the menu, including the Le Toulouse with smoked duck breast and ossau iraty; the Le Californien with natural turkey and Point Reyes toma cheese; and the L'Italien, with prosciutto di parma and hand made burrata cheese.
Swing by the store from 4-7 p.m. daily, to take advantage of its happy hour specials. (Check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about La Fromagerie Cheese Shop, which currently holds five stars out of 17 reviews on the site.
Yelper David H., who reviewed La Fromagerie Cheese Shop on June 6, wrote, "This place is delicious and the staff is nice as can be! I have eaten here twice for lunch and one for breakfast and everything has been flavorful and what I was hoping for!"
Shannon L. noted, "Usually it's really hard for me to get excited about a sandwich, but omg that Toulouse sandwich is to die for. The French sure do know how to make a good sandwich."
Yelper Josh W. wrote, "The owner, Thomas, greeted me at the register and let me try a few different samples as I was contemplating what to get for lunch. I tried bites of their duck, roast beef special, and shrimp - all were amazing!"
La Fromagerie Cheese Shop is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Cento Osteria
100 Brannan St.
Pizza margherita with tomato, fresh mozzarella, oregano and basil. | Photo: Nadia A./Yelp
CENTO Osteria is an Italian spot.
According to the website, the new Italian spot "features simple, seasonal fare in the style of a classic Italian osteria, including wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta, grilled meat and seafood."
On the menu, look out for pizzas, pastas, several appetizers and dinner plates, like the orata, which is a baked de-boned sea bream with romano beans, potatoes and soave wine. Wash it all down with your choice of wine, beer, soft beverage or cocktail.
The new eatery also has a separate menu for its lunch and brunch offerings. (Check out all of the menus here.)
CENTO Osteria's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 45 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Annie L., who reviewed CENTO Osteria on June 6, wrote, "... It was a great experience. We had reservations for a table of 3, but our server told us about the happy hour. We had to move to the bar but they offer two kinds of plates, a cheese and a charcuterie plate."
Yelper Adam B. wrote, Huge space for a sparse lunch crowd, but hey, easy seating! Pretty solid pizza game and filling enough for one person. Also, the chili oil is an awesome side condiment for making the leftover crust a treat unto itself. "
CENTO Osteria is open from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.