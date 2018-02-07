HOODLINE

5 spots to score deals on sandwiches in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO --
Craving a sandwich, but short on cash? Never fear: we've rounded up five places around San Francisco that are serving up prime lunchtime eats at a discount. Whether you're feeling like classic turkey or an indulgent cheesesteak, here are the places to hit for great 'wiches at 10-30% off the regular price.

Fog Baby Cafe



Outer Richmond residents dig this comfy cafe near Ocean Beach, which not only does a mean breakfast sandwich (on a toasted bagel, English muffin, or croissant), but serves some great lunchtime classics as well. Keep it traditional with a classic reuben, or spice things up with turkey, chipotle, and pepperjack on Dutch crunch. Round things out with a post-lunch latte--and if you've got your dog in tow, they'll even produce a "puppacino" for your pooch.

The deal: 25% off your bill

Get the deal >

Cheesesteak on Clay





At this FiDi newcomer, which debuted last summer, "big appetites are a must," Groupon writes. "Their classic cheesesteak brims with heaps of juicy, thinly sliced top sirloin and gooey cheese that works its way into the meat's every nook and cranny, and especially voracious eaters can take things even further with specialty sandwiches." Some of the more audacious options: a pizza cheesesteak with marinara, mozzarella, and provolone, or a "bomb" cheesesteak with bacon, a fried egg, and mayo.

The deal: 25% off your bill

Get the deal >

Baladie Gourmet Cafe





At this Mediterranean cafe in Chinatown, "pita-pocket sandwiches blend spinach and other garden accoutrements alongside warm platters of chickpea and eggplant dips," Groupon writes. Whether you prefer your lavash wraps stuffed with meaty gyros and shawarma or vegetarian-friendly falafel, this is a great option for downtown workers seeking something on the healthier side.

The deal: Three $7 vouchers towards your bill (can only be used one at a time) for $12

Get the deal >

Ike's Love & Sandwiches





The sandwich king of San Francisco has locations around the city, but is currently offering a deal to get more customers in the door at his Tenderloin outpost. There are 200 sandwich combinations on the menu, all featuring the signature Dutch crunch bread and "dirty sauce" (a garlic aioli). From there, the choice is yours: go vegan with the faux "breaded chicken" on the Handsome Owl, or opt for the meaty Matt Cain, with roast beef, turkey and salami.

The deal: 10% off your bill
Get the deal >

Luques Restaurant & Bar





Tucked inside Union Square's Chancellor Hotel, this laid-back breakfast and lunch spot slips past the notice of many locals. But it's worth seeking out for delicious and hearty sandwiches, including a classic turkey club, chicken pesto panini, and a roasted vegetable wrap with balsamic mushrooms and carrots.

The deal: 25% off your bill

Get the deal >

Disclosure: Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodiefoodie callrestaurantrestaurantsSan Francisco
HOODLINE
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Hoodline
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News