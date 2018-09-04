7th West brings an affordable event space with bites and beer to Oakland

A new event space has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Acorn/Acorn Industrial, called 7th West, is located at 1255 Seventh St.
According to its website, 7th West is helmed by four Oakland locals: Donna Inscho Inscho Brinkman and Kevin Pelgone of Overlook Lounge, Assan Jethmal of Good Mother Gallery and Pancho Kachingwe of The Hatch.
Their goal is to establish an affordable, multifunctional community and event space that provides meeting spot for entrepreneurs, a stage for aspiring musicians and poets, a rotating art gallery, a mixed-genre dance floor and more.
Visitors can expect murals on the walls courtesy of Oakland artists, as well as an arcade and foosball. Filipino food is available, as are vegan and vegetarian options.
With a 3.5-rating out of two reviews so far, 7th West has gotten solid feedback from clientele.
Melissa M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on August 26, wrote, "The space is a huge, warehouse-style bar, with food and drinks served both inside and out. DJs were working their magic and folks were getting down. Inside has video games and pinball, outside had vendor booths, photo booths, live graffiti art and plenty of space."
Victor G. added, "7th West is located opposite of the Crucible. It has no signage. Also, no visible parking."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. 7th West is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. from Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
