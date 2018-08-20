FOOD & DRINK

8-seat sushi bar Oma San Francisco Station opens in Japantown

Photo: Brian J./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new eight-seat sushi bar has made its debut in the Japan Center. The fresh addition to Japantown, called Oma San Francisco Station, is located at 1737 Post St.

Three omakase, or chef's choice, options are available: diners can choose from five, eight or 12 pieces of nigiri, each accompanied by one temaki roll.

Diners can add on to their meal with daily nigiri offerings like wild sardines, sesame mackerel, red snapper, black fin tuna belly, young yellowtail, sea urchin, octopus legs and salmon roe. Sake and Japanese beer are also on offer.

The new sushi bar has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

"Cute hidden gem tucked in a small corner of Japantown's mall," Yelper Jennifer C. wrote on Aug. 11. "All the fish were fresh, buttery and well flavored. As said on the menu and by the chef, no soy sauce necessary."

Yelper Janetto L. added, "Simple and minimalistic at its finest. The decor here tells you that their main focus is on the fish. Tucked away on the side of Andersen's Bakery, this sushi counter is a great addition to Japantown."

Oma San Francisco Station is open daily from noon-8:30 p.m. Reservations can be made at OMASFstation@gmail.com.
