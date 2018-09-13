85°C Bakery Cafe makes San Francisco debut, with pastry, drinks and more

If coffee, tea and Taiwanese baked goods are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 3251 20th Ave., Suite 158 in the Stonestown Galleria, the new arrival is called 85C Bakery Cafe.
85C got its start in Taipei; according to its website, the chain now has over 100 locations around the United States, but this is its first in San Francisco. (There's also an outpost in Daly City.)
Visitors can expect breads like apple almond danishes, berry multigrain bread, brioche and more. Craving sweets? Egg tarts, cream puffs, mille crepe cake slices and almond half-moon cakes are also available.
Pair your pastry with one of the cafe's signature drinks. Hot and iced espresso options are available, as are teas. Check out the taro latte, iced sea salt coffee, mango peach smoothie and more.
With a three-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, 85C Bakery Cafe has received mixed feedback--but it's still early days.
Belinda C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 6, wrote, "The place seems smaller than the Serramonte location, but their service seems to be better. The employees were super nice and took great care in my items."
And Harry W. wrote, "Great service and pastries! Everything is on point and fast, friendly, clean and efficient!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: 85C Bakery Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
