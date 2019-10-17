Food & Drink

95 percent of tested baby foods in the US contain toxic metals, report says

When you feed your baby, you may also be serving up doses of lead, arsenic and mercury, according to a study published Thursday.

A new investigative study found these toxic heavy metals in many of the foods produced and marketed for babies.

Scientists tested 168 baby foods from major manufacturers. They say 95 percent contained lead, 73 percent contained arsenic, 75 percent contained cadmium and 32 percent contained mercury.

Even in trace amounts, those chemicals are linked to impaired brain development in children.

The worst offenders were baby foods made with rice, sweet potatoes and fruit juices.

The negative brain impacts of these chemicals worsen with repeated exposure.

Physicians suggest pureed vegetables, salmon, peanut-butter oatmeal and avocado as safe baby foods.

They also say meats are better sources of nutrients than rice cereals.

