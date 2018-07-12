FOOD & DRINK

99 Ranch Market opens in Pleasanton

Photo: Kyle L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new grocery store has opened its doors in Pleasanton at Pacific Pearl shopping center. Located at 2701 Stoneridge Drive, the new arrival is called 99 Ranch Market.

This chain offers fresh produce, non-perishable items, meat, frozen goods, fresh seafood, bread, and prepared hot meals like Hong Kong-style barbecue and pork buns. The establishment features buffet items plus fresh pastries and desserts from its bakery.

With a 3.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has made a promising start.

"Brand new Ranch 99 market in the Pacific Pearl shopping center," Yelper Wolfgang T. wrote. "Parking on a Saturday around noon was not a problem. The store is clean and well organized, and seems larger than the one on Rosewood."

Yelper Raymond L. added, "I think I like this store more than the location in Dublin. The vegetables are fresh and the fish tanks are very clean. The people buy food here with confidence and consume with satisfaction."

99 Ranch Market is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinePleasanton
FOOD & DRINK
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
We all scream for ice cream at Spark Social in San Francisco
8-seat sushi bar Oma San Francisco Station opens in Japantown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News