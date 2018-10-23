FOOD & DRINK

A rebranded Kumino China brings elevated fusion food to Cupertino

Photo: Dean C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Mountain View Asian fusion restaurant Kumino has found new digs at 19634 Stevens Creek Blvd. in Cupertino. Now called Kumino China, it's the project of Manresa veteran chef Haochen Liu.

Previous favorites like seafood ramen and eggplant salad are no more, but small plates like the truffle and shiitake pot stickers join larger entrees like the Kobe beef over rice with a poached egg and miso butter.

For larger parties, the restaurant also features an order-ahead duck dinner with a whole roasted duck and four bowls of duck ramen. (You can view the full menu here.)

The fresh addition has garnered good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp.

David C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 17, wrote, "The food was pretty impressive, with the combination of Chinese Beijing duck and Japanese ramen together."

And Yelper Jina J. added, "The truffle potstickers were a dream and so was the roti."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kumino China is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCupertino
FOOD & DRINK
Score bubble tea and more at West San Jose's new Tpumps
Bak Kung Korean BBQ brings all-you-can-eat meat to Pleasanton
Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall
Trader Joe's burritos recalled due to possible salmonella, listeria contamination
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
SJ DA will not charge officers involved in fatal shooting at Metcalf Energy Center
Fires at 2 Oakland construction sites under investigation
SF police arrest suspect accused of sucker punching man waiting for rideshare
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Man rescued after suffering shark bite near Farallon Islands, officials say
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he 'hates' the Dodgers
Alameda DA will not charge BART officer involved in Oakland shooting
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tonight
Carr loves playing for Raiders even though not 'popular' to be one
No cashiers - Amazon Go opens up first California store in SF
Titanic replica to retrace path of original in 2022
Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall
More News