A rebranded Kumino China brings elevated fusion food to Cupertino

Mountain View Asian fusion restaurant Kumino has found new digs at 19634 Stevens Creek Blvd. in Cupertino. Now called Kumino China, it's the project of Manresa veteran chef Haochen Liu.
Previous favorites like seafood ramen and eggplant salad are no more, but small plates like the truffle and shiitake pot stickers join larger entrees like the Kobe beef over rice with a poached egg and miso butter.
For larger parties, the restaurant also features an order-ahead duck dinner with a whole roasted duck and four bowls of duck ramen. (You can view the full menu here.)
The fresh addition has garnered good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp.
David C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 17, wrote, "The food was pretty impressive, with the combination of Chinese Beijing duck and Japanese ramen together."
And Yelper Jina J. added, "The truffle potstickers were a dream and so was the roti."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kumino China is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
