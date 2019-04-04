THAT'S A WRAP: ABC7 celebrates National Burrito Day at East Bay's Casa Orozco

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- In celebration of National Burrito Day, ABC7 went to an East Bay Mexican restaurant to master the art of making a burrito.The magic of the burrito is that there aren't any rules. You can add any ingredients to satisfy your hunger.Most burritos are made with meat, rice, beans, and cheese. Don't forget the toppings.Many are also made with guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and hot sauce.With two locations in Dublin and Livermore, Casa Orozco has perfected the craft of burrito-making.We caught up with Carlos Orozco at the Livermore location, where he broke it down in an assembly line to show us how to make the best burrito.He brought out the works and all of the best ingredients.He tells us Casa Orozco is a family-owned and operated restaurant."We were told about an opportunity, a taqueria in Dublin and that is when we had a family meeting about starting a family business," Orozco said."We would all have to be involved," says Orozco. "We all had to be on board, and we were, and we're still here."The restaurant is owned by three brothers and two sisters. This year, the authentic Mexican restaurant is celebrating its 35th anniversary.All recipes are inspired by Carlos's mother, who is from Jalisco, Mexico."You can put any filling inside your burrito and you can't go wrong," says Orozco. "The important thing to making a burrito is to leave some space at the ends, fold it, and roll it."Casa Orozco looks forward to serving the East Bay authentic Mexican food for many years to come.