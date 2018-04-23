FOOD & DRINK

Aceking BBQ brings skewers and spice to Outer Richmond

Photo: Genevieve Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
Residents in the Outer Richmond who are craving skewers, barbecue and other bites have a new option: located at 1820 Clement St. (between 19th & 20th Avenues), Aceking BBQ is now open for business.

Specializing in Chinese barbecue, the new spot offers a variety of options, including oysters in garlic sauce, chicken skin skewers and spicy rice noodles. Unique offerings such as chicken heart, lamb kidney and pig feet are also available.
Oyster with garlic sauce. | Photo: Aly C./Yelp

The fresh arrival has gotten good reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of nine reviews.

Kevin L., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 13, said it was his "first time to try Chinese barbecue food, and it is amazing! I love it. The waiter was so nice and friendly! I am sure I will come back."

Diner Aly C. noted that the oysters with garlic sauce was the best part of her meal. "Nailed it, served it hot and bubbling with sauce," she said. "Don't waste any sauce! They actually go great with the Yunnan noodles."

Aceking BBQ is open from 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News