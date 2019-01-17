After 15 years, Polk Street wine bar The Pour House to close

After more than 15 years serving wine and craft beer to the neighborhood, The Pour House on Polk Street is closing its doors this weekend, to make way for the new owner's next business.
The bar is saying farewell to customers with a goodbye event this Sunday, January 20, from 4 p.m. to midnight. With live music and deep discounts on drinks, patrons can drop in to "give the bar the sendoff it deserves, and hopefully finish all the wine!"
New owner Daniel Azarkman took ownership of The Pour House in November, with the intention of transitioning the space into a new restaurant, El Lopo.
After a two-week closure for construction, Azarkman plans to softly open El Lopo in the first week of February.
Photo: Google
According to documents filed with SF Planning, El Lopo will be still be a wine and beer bar, but will also offer Spanish-style small plates.
Azarkman has filed for a limited live performance license to allow El Lopo to host small bands and local musicians, according to Entertainment Commission records. The Pour House has held a similar license since 2011.
To make way for construction to begin on El Lopo, "we have plenty of inventory to clear out," Azarkman said, encouraging patrons to drop in for a final drink.
He's also hosting a contest for patrons toshare their most memorable stories about The Pour House on the Facebook event page. The Pour House-related story that get the most reactions will win three bottles of wine. (As of publication, no one had posted any stories, so your odds of winning could be good.)
More information about El Lopo will be available next week, Azarkman added. We'll update you on the new business as more details are unveiled.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
foodHoodlineSan Francisco