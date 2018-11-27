After 2-year absence, Middle Eastern spot Saha returns to Lower Nob Hill

Chef Mohamed Aboghanem's Middle Eastern fusion restaurant Saha is back in action at Lower Nob Hill's Hotel Carlton, after a two-year absence.
The restaurant, previously in business for 11 years, closed in 2016 because Aboghanem's family and friends were moving away, and he felt it was time for a change, according to the Chronicle. Now, the Yemen-born chef has decided to return to the city, along with head sommelier Marmee Manack, giving the interior of his former space a refresh in the process.
Saha is once again serving up both plant-based and meaty small plates for breakfast, brunch and dinner at 1075 Sutter St. The Berkeley location to which Saha moved in 2016 will also remain open.
For breakfast, diners will find choices like the Middle Eastern omelet with spinach, feta and cumin; dinnertime brings small plates like wild mushroom pate with lemongrass, coconut milk and Yemeni bread. Reservations are available, but not required.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.
"So glad to see Saha reopen in its original location with new decor and the same fantastic Arabic fusion cuisine," wrote Yelper Paul K., who was the first to review the restaurant on November 10. "The food was excellent and up to the standards we had come to except from Chef Mohammed."
And Yelper Chelsea T. added, "Enjoyed three meals here during my stay at Hotel Carlton: two breakfasts and one dinner ... The prices were reasonable for the quality of food. The potatoes for breakfast were absolutely delicious."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Saha is open for breakfast between 7-11 a.m. Monday-Friday; for dinner between 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and for brunch between 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
foodHoodlineSan Francisco